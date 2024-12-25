Anaheim Christmas Eve brunch tradition feeds thousands of people

The joy of giving this holiday season can be done in all sorts of different ways. For one family, instead of handing out presents, they hand out pancakes.

The joy of giving this holiday season can be done in all sorts of different ways. For one family, instead of handing out presents, they hand out pancakes.

The joy of giving this holiday season can be done in all sorts of different ways. For one family, instead of handing out presents, they hand out pancakes.

The joy of giving this holiday season can be done in all sorts of different ways. For one family, instead of handing out presents, they hand out pancakes.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The joy of giving this holiday season can be done in all sorts of different ways. For one family, instead of handing out presents, they hand out pancakes. And instead of a bow, it comes with syrup on top.

It's a tradition in Anaheim Berto Garcia and his daughter Melina look forward to every Christmas Eve.

"Every year it grows more," Berto said. "There's more people. There's great activities."

"I have some memories. We take the picture with Santa every year so it's really fun," Melina said.

Kathy Cervantes and her husband Art first started the K &A Holiday Brunch 16 years ago.

"As a child, I didn't have very much and I was privileged as a child to have a knock on my door and come out to presents and actually have a Christmas dinner because we weren't going to have one that year so that's kind of what helped inspire all of this," Melina said.

Today it's evolved into a huge community event that feeds a couple thousand people.

"Five of my children and my three grandchildren are all here helping to volunteer and this is something that I know even my youngest wants to carry on," Cervantes said.

The holiday brunch would not be complete without a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Every kid also walks away with a wrapped present.

"To see the look of joy on all of these kids' faces it's just, for me it's wonderful," said Natalie Rubalcava, Anaheim District 3 councilmember.

Kathy and her family can't imagine spending Christmas Eve any other way.

"It just warms your heart knowing that they're happy and that it's an event that it's a giving event," she said.

It's a shared feeling by those who get to enjoy it with their loved ones like Melina and her dad.

"I love that I get to spend time with him like the little things," Melina said. "It's the thing that's most important. I love it."

The Cervantes family sees this event getting bigger and bigger every single year. However, they hope the mission will always stay the same. It means spending time with family and giving back to the community.