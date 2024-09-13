OC teacher under investigation after police say he fathered child with underage student 35 years ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- A Lexington Junior High School band teacher, who is on administrative leave, is being investigated for fathering a child with one of his underage students about 35 years ago, police said Thursday.

Steve Graves, 61, was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students who came forward to police Aug. 26, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department. At the time of the alleged relationship in the late 1980s, Graves was working at Loara High School at 1765 W. Cerritos Ave., Sutter said.

Another woman contacted by detectives said she had a sexual relationship with Graves when she was his student and had a child with him, Sutter said. Graves was placed on leave Aug. 29, according to the sergeant.

Graves has also worked at Ball Junior High School, Sutter said.

Police were working with prosecutors to determine what, if any, charges could be filed that wouldn't be barred by the statute of limitations.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators was asked to call detectives at (714) 765-1623. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.