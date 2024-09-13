Man sentenced to life without parole for murder, sexual assaults near Venice canals

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and sexual assault of one woman and the sexual assault of another woman near the Venice canals, prosecutors said Friday.

"Our prosecutors fought hard to serve justice today in response to Mr. Anthony Jones' vile actions, including a brutal murder," Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victim, the survivor, their families, and the Venice community."

Anthony Francisco Jones pleaded no contest and was sentenced by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cathryn F. Brougham to life in prison plus 107 years to life in state prison, plus 8 years state prison.

The defendant pleaded no contest to one count of murder, two counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, one count of mayhem, one count of torture, and one count of sodomy by use of force.

Jones also admitted to allegations that the defendant kidnapped the victims, committed offenses against more than one victim, and that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victims, the district attorney's office said in a news release. He also admitted that the murder of one of the victims occurred while he was engaged in the commission of rape and sodomy.

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the dedicated professionals in our Sex Crimes Division and the investigating officers from the Los Angeles Police Department. Their tireless efforts and commitment to justice have been instrumental in holding the offender accountable and providing a measure of justice for the victims," Gascón said.

Anthony Jones, 29, was taken into custody late Thursday night in San Diego, LAPD Cmdr. Steve Lurie said at a news conference. According to jail records, he's being held in lieu of $3.25 million bail.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on April 6 to the 2700 block of Strongs Drive on a report of a woman being approached from behind and struck with a blunt object, leaving the woman unconscious, authorities said. The suspect similarly attacked another woman about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal.

Jones was taken into custody on April 11 in San Diego, according to Los Angeles police. One of the victims died of her injuries on May 20.