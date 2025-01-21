Schwarzenegger says he's donating $1 million for wildfire relief, unveils 'LA STRONG' T-shirt

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday announced he's donating $1 million toward wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles County, and the former California governor unveiled a new "L.A. Strong" T-shirt whose proceeds will also be donated.

In a social media post, Schwarzenegger said the $1 million will be divided between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

"I don't like when companies or rich people ask their fans to make their donations for them," he wrote.

The T-shirt features an image of Schwarzenegger posing during his bodybuilding days.

"The shirt might look familiar - it's based on an LA classic they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image," he added.