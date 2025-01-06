Assault suspect arrested after deputies open fire in Rosemead

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- An alleged assault suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies opened fire on him in Rosemead.

The incident happened around 12:54 p.m. near Garvey and Walnut Grove Avenues. Officials said the suspect used a gun to attempt to rob someone on the street.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies out of the Temple City station responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect. At one point, they opened fire on the suspect but officials said he was not struck.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital. It is unclear what he was being treated for.

A description of the suspect and additional details were not immediately available.