Authorities investigating 'number of leads' in shooting death of former actor Johnny Wactor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities said there are "a number of leads" they're investigating in the shooting death of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Wactor's family and close friends held a "Justice for Johnny" march Wednesday, urging city leaders - including Mayor Karen Bass - "to lend full support and resources to the Los Angeles Police Department in this homicide investigation."

They're also asking the city to issue a minimum $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Joseph Iniguez, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's chief deputy, spoke at Wednesday's news conference before the march, saying, they have some leads in the case.

"We're working with the LAPD ... without commenting on the specific tools, we can tell you that the investigation is very active," he said. "We have our best lawyers on the case working with LAPD and that's our Major Crimes Division."

Iniguez did not elaborate further.

Wactor was fatally shot last month as he was leaving his bartending shift in downtown L.A. LAPD investigators said three men were trying to steal his catalytic converter when Wactor approached them.

Three suspects fled in a vehicle and Wactor died at a local hospital shortly after.

"His life was cruelly taken from us in an act of unnecessary violence," said Councilman Kevin de León on Wednesday's event. "Johnny's instinct to protect his co-worker to put himself in harm's way speaks volumes about the kind of man he was: brave, selfless and caring. We condemn this brutal and selfless act of violence in the strongest terms."

"This crime sends a chilling message," he continued. "We do not know who these individuals could have harmed, or who they may harm in the future, if they're not brought to justice. Taking someone's life for a piece of metal."

"Going through that together, I'm grateful that I was there for him and he was not alone," said Anita Joy. "That's been the only peaceful thing for his mom and I when we walk."

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including "Station 19," "NCIS," "Westworld" and the video game "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

Anyone with information on his case is urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.