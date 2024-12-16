Baby found dead on a San Bernardino sidewalk, prompts investigation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in San Bernardino after a newborn baby was found dead on a sidewalk earlier this month.

The baby was found on Dec. 3 on the 100 block of North 'I' Street around 6:36 a.m., according to a San Bernardino Police Department press release.

"The newborn appeared to be in the early stages of decomposition and was wrapped around female clothing," said SBPD's Detective Edgar Chavez. "Initial evidence suggests that the child was transported to this location utilizing a blue-colored reusable grocery bag which was located next to him."

Authorities say they are concerned for the mother's well being and are offering support.

No further details were immediately available regarding the cause of death. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Chavez at (909)384-5637. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call 1(800)78-CRIME or submit information online at wetip.com

