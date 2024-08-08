Body of missing 15-year-old swimmer recovered in Huntington Beach

A massive search off Huntington Beach continues after a teenager disappeared while swimming in the ocean.

A massive search off Huntington Beach continues after a teenager disappeared while swimming in the ocean.

A massive search off Huntington Beach continues after a teenager disappeared while swimming in the ocean.

A massive search off Huntington Beach continues after a teenager disappeared while swimming in the ocean.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The body of a missing 15-year-old swimmer was recovered in Huntington Beach Monday following an extensive search, authorities said.

According to the fire department, the boy's body was found near tower 3 and was confirmed to be the missing swimmer by the Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division on Wednesday.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report.

The search for teen was called off nearly 24 hours after he was first reported missing. Authorities said he went swimming with a friend near tower 11 but never made it back to shore.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the young swimmer during this incredibly difficult time," read a statement from the fire department.

Witnesses said the tide came up fast and the waves got bigger while the teens were swimming, and the boy was swept away.

Prior to calling off the search, the Coast Guard was working with local authorities, like the Orange County Fire Authority and Huntington Beach police.