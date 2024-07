3 people killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people were killed in a single-car crash in Castaic overnight.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on The Old Road near West Parker Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three people died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear how many people were inside the car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.