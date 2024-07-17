WATCH LIVE

Charges filed against man seen slapping 10-year-old boy with autism at LA bus stop

Scott Sakajian was charged with willful cruelty to a child and battery on a person.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 12:02AM
Man slaps boy with autism after allegedly damaging car's hood ornament
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was caught on video slapping a boy with autism in the face in Arleta.

Scott Sakajian was charged with willful cruelty to a child and battery on a person, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on this story.

The video, which sparked outrage on social media, shows 10-year-old Alfredo Morales sitting on a bus bench with his older sister when Sakajian slaps him.

The boy reportedly damaged the Mercedes emblem on the front of his car. The boy's family lives in a broken SUV set up at a park in Arleta.

Sakajian's arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, at the San Fernando Valley courthouse.

