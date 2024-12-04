Chase ends in Santa Monica after suspect speeds down freeway, collides with car

A suspect weaved dangerously through traffic and collided with a car during a high-speed chase that ended in Santa Monica.

A suspect weaved dangerously through traffic and collided with a car during a high-speed chase that ended in Santa Monica.

A suspect weaved dangerously through traffic and collided with a car during a high-speed chase that ended in Santa Monica.

A suspect weaved dangerously through traffic and collided with a car during a high-speed chase that ended in Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect weaved dangerously through traffic and collided with a car during a high-speed chase that ended in Santa Monica Tuesday night.

AIR7 was over the pursuit just after 8 p.m. as the speeding driver fled Los Angeles police on the westbound 10 Freeway.

The suspect later got on the shoulder of the freeway and accelerated to pass other cars on the road. At one point, the driver reached speeds that exceeded 120 mph.

In just a few minutes, the suspect was able to get from downtown L.A. to Santa Monica.

The suspect later got on surface streets and collided a car near 34th Street and Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Law enforcement continued the pursuit for a few more minutes until the driver and a passenger abandoned their sedan in a parking lot at Donald Douglas Loop North and 31st Street near the airport.

The driver and passenger tried to run away but they were later taken into custody after a brief search.