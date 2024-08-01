Chase involving stolen BMW ends in violent crash in Wilshire Center; 1 suspect in custody

AIR7 was above the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and captured a crashed BMW on a sidewalk at Fifth Street and Wilton Place.

AIR7 was above the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and captured a crashed BMW on a sidewalk at Fifth Street and Wilton Place.

AIR7 was above the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and captured a crashed BMW on a sidewalk at Fifth Street and Wilton Place.

AIR7 was above the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and captured a crashed BMW on a sidewalk at Fifth Street and Wilton Place.

WILSHIRE CENTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase involving a reported stolen BMW ended in a violent crash Thursday in Wilshire Center.

AIR7 was above the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and captured the crashed BMW on a sidewalk at Fifth Street and Wilton Place. Another vehicle was involved and appeared to have struck a nearby building.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies from the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station were chasing the suspect until LAPD took over. At least one suspect is in custody.

It's unclear if anyone was injured but AIR7 captured paramedics on the scene.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more details become available.