Investigation underway after child shot and killed in Compton, authorities say

Sunday, December 1, 2024 2:21PM
An investigation is underway after a child was killed in a shooting in Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a child was killed in a shooting in Compton.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Haskins Avenue, near Visalia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities confirmed the young victim was under the age of 13, but a family friend told Eyewitness News the little boy was 9 years old.

Investigators have not released any other details or said if anybody is in custody.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

