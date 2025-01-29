City of San Gabriel Celebrates Lunar New Year

Join ABC7 Los Angeles, the City of San Gabriel, and the World Journal Los Angeles for the vibrant two-day celebration of the 2025 Lunar Lantern Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Since 2016, San Gabriel has hosted the annual Lunar New Year Festival, adorning the streets with spectacular lantern displays that symbolize hope, prosperity, and unity.

This year, the Mission District will once again be illuminated with dazzling lantern displays, offering unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. The festival will feature music and dance performances, authentic street food vendors, artisan craft booths, and games.

For more information, visit SanGabrielCity.com

