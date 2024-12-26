Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters off coast of Palos Verdes Estates

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- The search for two boaters who went missing off the coast of Palos Verdes Estates has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday.

According to a post on X, the Coast Guard called off the search due to "no signs of distress" and "no response to UMIB [ Urgent Marine Information Broadcast. ] "

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the two men were supposed to be picked up by a friend early Tuesday morning at the Cabrillo Marina but did not show up at the boat ramp.

Crews began a search that morning and found a boat up against the rocks near the 1800 block of Paseo Del Mar, but the men were not found, the fire department said.

The Coast Guard and the Long Beach Fire Department were also involved in the search. Due to extremely low fog, rescue crews weren't able to fly their helicopter. Officials said the hazardous conditions have not made the search easy.

The two men's names have not been released but authorities described them as being in their 50s.

