Coconut cake made famous by Tom Cruise hails from Woodland Hills bakery

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sometimes, finding the perfect holiday gift can feel like "Mission Impossible." If you're shopping for someone with a sweet tooth -- or a soft spot for a certain celebrity -- we know just the thing.

Doan's Bakery along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills has been serving up desserts for decades - but now it may just be best known for the "Tom Cruise" cake - a one-of-a-kind coconut cake.

"It's a little overwhelming. This is a difficult time of year for us just to begin with because it's hard to keep up," said Doan's Bakery owner Eric Doan.

Every Christmas, Tom Cruise sends this cake to a select group of friends and peers in the industry. We didn't get an exact number, but staff at Doan's tell us he orders hundreds each year. The white chocolate coconut cake features cream cheese frosting and coconut flakes.

Past recipients include Glen Powell and Rosie O'Donnell - who have both posted about the famous cake on social media.

"The white chocolate coconut cake is the most popular. It's become popular because of the celebrity stuff," said Doan. "We've had celebrity clients forever. We just don't advertise it."

The famous cake attracts more than just celebs - locals pour into the bakery just to get a taste of the decadent creation.

Who exactly is on Cruise's cake list this year is still a mystery, but if you're not counting on a cake from Cruise himself and you'd like to try it, you can place an order in person or over the phone.

They ask for several days notice. A large cake costs $55.00 but other sizes are available as well.