2 men missing after apparent boat crash off coast of Palos Verdes Estates

A boat was found up against the rocks, but the two men remain missing.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for two missing boaters off the coast of Palos Verdes Estates.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the two men were supposed to be picked up by a friend early Tuesday morning but did not show up at the boat ramp.

Crews conducted a search and found a boat up against the rocks near the 1800 block of Paseo Del Mar, but the men remain missing, the fire department said.

"We have nobody in the area of the debris field, so we have a number of resources, both land-based, out on the water in vessels, and also some drones as well to search the coastline," said LACoFD Captain Ocean Lifeguard Pono Barnes after the vessel was found.

A detailed description of the boaters was not available.

Authorities said Paseo Del Mar at Cloyden Road will be closed as crews continue their investigation.