Compton school named finalist for 2024 World's Best School Prizes innovation category

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and educators at a school in Compton are celebrating quite the prestigious and global honor.

Benjamin O. Davis Middle School in the Compton Unified School District has been named as a top 10 finalist in the World's Best School Prizes 2024 in the category of innovation.

The prizes were established a few years ago and honor schools in five different categories.

Davis is the only school from the United States to be named as a finalist in the innovation category.

The school uses project-based learning to teach students the basics.

"They've taken it to another level, where they're coming up with ideas for sustainability. And they're like, 'What if we created this?' And then from that idea, the teachers and students get together and start planning out how to make it a reality," said

Carol Hsini, the school's principal.

Winners will be selected by an expert panel, but members of the public can also vote on the organization's website.

They'll share a $50,000 prize.

For more information, visit www.t4.education.