70-year-old woman dead after being struck twice by cars in Westlake district

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 70-year-old woman is dead and an 83-year-old man hospitalized after two successive pedestrian crashes at the same spot in the Westlake district.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at Virgil Avenue and 3rd Street.

Police say the woman was walking in the area when she was struck by a vehicle driven by an 83-year-old man that had just turned north on Virgil.

The driver stopped and got out to try to help her.

Then another vehicle came along and hit them both.

That second driver failed to stop or render aid, continuing to drive north on Virgil, the LAPD says.

Paramedics responded and brought both the 70-year-old woman and the 83-year-old man to a hospital. The woman died from her injuries.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (213)473-0234. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.