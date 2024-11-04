What's next for the Dodgers? Looking ahead to 2025 season as team seeks to repeat championship

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers are World Series champions, but even as fans continue enjoying the victory it's never too early to start thinking about next year.

Walker Buehler was on the mound for that last out. After two Tommy John surgeries, he didn't even know if he would make the playoff roster. He's now a free agent. Jim Alexander is a sports columnist for the Southern California News Group. He feels Buehler must return.

"What he showed in game 5 volunteering to go out to the bullpen, and he was ready when they needed him in the 9th inning. I mean that kind of underscores. How important he is to this franchise," said Alexander.

The Dodgers at one time or another had 12 starting pitchers on the injured list. Alexander says health concerns will be an issue in spring training but expects the team will have plenty of pitching.

"Having (Tyler) Glasnow back. You're going to get (Clayton) Kershaw back for one more season. I mean, you've got guys like River Ryan and Emmet Sheehan, and a lot of young guys that are knocking at the door," said Alexander.

Of course, it all comes down to money. The Dodgers have deferred Shohei Ohtani's salary for a decade so they have some flexibility to get players. The biggest player in the free agent market this year is Juan Soto who some say could get $700 million. Already teams are talking to his agent. Do the Dodgers go after him?

"To be perfectly honest, I'd rather they re-sign Teoscar Hernandez," said Alexander. "I think what Teoscar did this year, and what he provides, not only on the field but in the clubhouse... is perfect for this team, and he will also be less expensive than one Soto."

The Dodgers will open next season in Japan against the Chicago Cubs. It is going to be Ohtanimania for that series. The Dodgers are already 4 to 1 favorites to repeat as champions.