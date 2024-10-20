Dodgers-Mets NLCS matchup brings back 1988 memories for father and son

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers match-up against the Mets brings back some special memories for a local father and son, whose loyalty to Los Angeles spans decades.

Ron and Daniel Traub watched the series in 1988 when the Dodgers beat the Mets on the road to the World Series and went on to watch them win the championship. Now, they're looking to bring that same energy to 2024.

"You kinda got chills when you were watching it because everyone is just screaming and yelling and just... the atmosphere is unbelievable," said the elder Traub.

"It was an exciting time because... the team kinda stayed together. There was a group of people that we really rooted for. I remember Dusty Baker. We used to sit in left field by him, we'd throw bubblegum to him... we really knew the players really well," said Daniel.

The love for baseball has been passed down generations for the Traub family and after all these games, they feel the Dodgers can take it all the way.

"The excitement's there, the same excitement... It's always nice to go with your family... it's something we can share together. We shared it back then, share now," Daniel added.

Year after year, these loyal Dodgers fans will continue supporting their favorite team and hoping the boys will bring the trophy home.

"I gotta have one more World Series, at least, I want to go to and enjoy," Ron said.