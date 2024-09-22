WATCH LIVE

Driver loses control of SUV, smashes into liquor store in East Hollywood

Sunday, September 22, 2024 4:07PM
The owners of a liquor store in East Hollywood were picking up the pieces of the storefront Sunday morning after an SUV rammed into the building.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Berendo Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say it appears the driver lost control and crashed into the building. They added the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is not being investigated as a DUI or hit-and-run.

No injuries were reported.

