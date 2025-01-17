Pasadena Unified School teachers face challenges during Eaton Fire recovery efforts

Pasadena Unified School District has announced a phased reopening plan with some campuses expected to open as early as next week.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Eaton Fire has impacted the entire Altadena community, including the Pasadena Unified School District, creating significant challenges for students, families and teachers.

"There was a good amount of teachers from my school and even more teachers from the district that lost their homes," said Eric Glenn, a math teacher at Blair Middle School in Pasadena.

Although Glenn's home was spared, he has been actively using social media platforms like TikTok to promote GoFundMe fundraisers.

"It got a lot of views and it helped people get money from their GoFundMe, which was my purpose in making these videos," Glenn said.

The United Teachers of Pasadena estimates that 87 teachers have had their homes destroyed or damaged by the Eaton Fire. The organization has been actively providing support and resources to those in need.

"Some of them have sent videos of their homes. And you can hear it in their voice, their tears, their gasps," said United Teachers of Pasadena President Jonathan Gardner.

"You could see that our house was engulfed in flames. So I found out that our house was going to be completely gone," said Kevin Bice, a science teacher at Blair Middle School.

Bice is one of the many teachers in the district who lost his home. He says returning back to school will be very challenging, but he hopes it will bring back some normalcy.

"I have to go back. You know my problems aren't to be brought to work. I'm there to give them problems and to deal with their problems," Bice said.

The Pasadena Unified School District has not resumed classes since the fire broke out. However, teachers like Bice are eager to return to school and reconnect with students. A GoFundMe was created to help support him and his family during this difficult time.

"I will be there so they understand that things will be normal and can go back to abundance." Bice said.

The Pasadena Unified School District has announced a phased reopening plan with some campuses expected to open as early as next week. Meanwhile, a broader reopening is targeted for the end of this month or early February.