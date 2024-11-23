Family of slain man speaks out after grisly Lancaster murder of 4 people

For the first time, the heartbroken family of one of the four people killed in a Lancaster home last weekend are speaking out.

For the first time, the heartbroken family of one of the four people killed in a Lancaster home last weekend are speaking out.

For the first time, the heartbroken family of one of the four people killed in a Lancaster home last weekend are speaking out.

For the first time, the heartbroken family of one of the four people killed in a Lancaster home last weekend are speaking out.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time, the heartbroken family of one of the four people killed in a Lancaster home last weekend are speaking out.

Fighting back tears, Sandra Martinez still can't believe her grandson, 24-year-old Edwin Fernando García was one of four killed in a grisly shooting and arson last Saturday. She says they were all kids.

"He was a very loving person, very aware of people's feelings, and he was very accepting of everybody. He had a very special way of making everyone feel part of," said Katherine Olivares, García's cousin.

García's fiance, 26-year-old Christine Aca-ac was also killed in the violent attack.

"They were a perfect match for each other. I feel that when we met her we automatically saw how well they went together," Olivares said.

The two were shot and killed before their house was set on fire. Christine's younger brother, 21-year-old Janvi Maquindang, and his partner, Matthew Montebello, were all living together at the home located at the end of a cul-de-sac on North Tabler Avenue.

There are only about a dozen homes at the location and most of the residents know each other. They were all in shock, especially because the victims were so young.

Neighbors said the two couples were quiet, polite and mostly kept to themselves, making sure to say hello to everyone when they walked their dogs.

Separate GoFundMe pages have been set up for Christine Aca-ac and Janvi Maquindang, Edwin Garcia, and Matthew Montebello to help with funeral expenses and other costs. Christine was the legal guardian of her teenage nieces.

The motive for the shooting has not been revealed by investigators.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested 19-year-old Miguel Sandoval but hasn't said how he's connected to the victims.

"Our families are making peace with the deputies doing their job, and as my grandmother said, we're all Christian, we have faith that God is gonna help us, God's gonna help us get through it and he will give justice where it's deserved," said Olivares.

A 16-year-old girl was also in the house at the time of the attack and said she heard gunshots before locking herself in her bedroom and called 911. She wasn't hurt but has now been left to deal with the loss of so many loved ones and the trauma of being there that night.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.