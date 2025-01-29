Family speaks out after 28-year-old woman stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles

The family of a 28-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out as authorities search for the person responsible.

The family of a 28-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out as authorities search for the person responsible.

The family of a 28-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out as authorities search for the person responsible.

The family of a 28-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out as authorities search for the person responsible.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The grief-stricken family of a 28-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out as authorities search for the person responsible.

Amanda Torres was stabbed multiple times at a party near the area of E. 12th and Los Angeles streets around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The UCLA graduate and well-known community activist died at the scene.

Those who knew her say she had a big heart and always lit up a room. They say she spent her time giving back to those in need and recently volunteered to help with fire relief efforts.

"She donated her time to go and feed the fire department and other people who needed it. She was always for (helping) people... and the community of Los Angeles," said her father, Rogelio Torres.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the deadly stabbing. Torres' family is asking anyone who has information on her killer to reach out to the LAPD.

A GoFundMe page has been established.