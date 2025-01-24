Famous Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome first egg of 2025

Big Bear's beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have welcomed their first egg of 2025!

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Beloved Big Bear Lake bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have welcomed another egg!

Mom Jackie laid her first egg of 2025 Wednesday night, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Jackie and mate Shadow will now be taking turns keeping it warm during incubation. We, of course, are now just hoping and waiting for a little eaglet to hatch.

Back in December, the two were seen on camera building a nest and making a mating attempt.

"Jackie and Shadow celebrated the season with a little 'nooky' on the Lookout Snag!," the Friends of Big Bear website said last month. "They didn't actually make a full connection, so it was only a 'mating attempt.'"

The eagles were also seen playfully bickering with one another as they meticulously placed sticks to strengthen their nest.

In 2023, Jackie laid three eggs. However, none of the eggs hatched after more than a month.