Robert Sanchez was found guilty this week of several offenses, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Father found guilty in 2021 DUI crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter in Harbor City

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Almost three years after a 4-year-old girl was killed in a crash, her loved ones gathered for a vigil last Friday at the crash site in Harbor City.

Family members said the little girl's father, Robert Sanchez, was found guilty last week of several offenses, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. During the collision, Sanchez's children were in his truck when it overturned and struck a light pole.

Jayda was apparently in the front seat of the truck at the time of the crash.

"We're all here because we love and miss Jayda, and we're glad that she finally got justice," said the little girl's mother, Adriana Rodriguez, during the vigil.

At the time, Sanchez told police another driver had caused the crash and as a result, a $50,000 reward was offered for anyone who had information.

However, the family told ABC7 no other car was involved. Sanchez is set to be sentenced next month.