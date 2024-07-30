Father of Monterey Park teen charged with falsely reporting her missing, hiding her

The father of Alison Jillian Chao, a Monterey Park teenager who went missing for a week, was due in court Monday on suspicion of child abduction.

The father of Alison Jillian Chao, a Monterey Park teenager who went missing for a week, was due in court Monday on suspicion of child abduction.

The father of Alison Jillian Chao, a Monterey Park teenager who went missing for a week, was due in court Monday on suspicion of child abduction.

The father of Alison Jillian Chao, a Monterey Park teenager who went missing for a week, was due in court Monday on suspicion of child abduction.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The father of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a week in Monterey Park has been charged with falsely reporting her missing and concealing her, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

A felony charge of child stealing/concealment and a misdemeanor count of false report of an emergency were filed against Jeffery Chao, according to the office of DA George Gascón.

Chao was arrested on Friday, just days after the supposedly missing girl, Alison Chao, turned up outside ABC7 in Glendale after she was spotted by a passing driver.

Chao was expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The DA's office says Chao falsely reported his daughter missing on July 16 and concealed her whereabouts as law enforcement mounted an intense search.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Alison's parents, Jeffery and Annie Chao, are in the midst of a divorce and child-custody battle, with the mother recently awarded full custody of the teen.

Alison's mother released a lengthy statement Friday, saying she's been estranged from Jeffery for more than a year and that he drove a wedge between her and her daughter.

"I believe that Jeff coached Alison to make false accusations against me and he continues to thwart and undermine my relationship with Alison," read the statement. "Before our separation, I had a close, loving relationship with Alison."

Alison's aunt said last week she believed the girl left her mother's home because she did not want to live with her mother.