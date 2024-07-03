Fontana police ask for public's help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police asked for the public's help amid a search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning.

Kassidy Johnson was last seen leaving her home in the 11600 block of Lark Court, about two blocks west of Citrus Avenue, about 5 a.m., according to a statement published on social media just after 1 p.m.

Kassidy is considered a "critical missing juvenile," the statement said. She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a black jacket at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700.