White supremacist gang member charged in Orange County chase, crash that killed exchange student

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man described by prosecutors as a white supremacist gang member was charged with murder and other counts Thursday for allegedly leading Fountain Valley police on a chase that ended in a crash that killed a woman.

The crash was reported after 10 p.m. Monday near Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street.

Police identified the victim who died as 25-year-old Hong Ngoc Nguyen, a foreign exchange student from Vietnam. Her two friends, both Huntington Beach residents, were injured in the crash and released from a hospital Wednesday.

All three victims were friends since they were in middle school while growing up in Vietnam, police said.

Timothy Bradford Cole II, 43, of Huntington Beach was charged with single counts of murder and evading a peace officer causing death, along with two counts of evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury and a count of arson of an inhabited structure, all felonies. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for arson with the use of an acceleration device.

Prior to the crash, Cole allegedly doused a bush with lighter fluid and ignited it at the home of his sister's fiancé in the 18000 block of Arches Court. According to prosecutors, the fire was set in apparent retaliation for Cole losing custody of his children after his sister called child protective services.

The pursuit began two hours later after officers saw Cole, who refused to pull over, prosecutors said. Cole then crashed his Dodge Ram truck into the victims' BMW X3 at Ellis and Magnolia, police said.

Prosecutors said Cole has a lengthy criminal history, including six prior strikes.

City News Service contributed to this report.