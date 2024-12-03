At least 1 killed after possible chase ends in violent crash in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and multiple other people were injured after a possible chase ended in a violent crash in Fountain Valley Monday evening.

The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. near Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street.

AIR7 footage showed a pickup truck on its side in the middle of the road following the crash. Another damaged car, which was stopped on the sidewalk several feet behind the truck, appeared to have been involved in the incident.

One person was detained following the crash. They were seen placed in handcuffs while sitting on a curb.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash, but multiple people were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately released.