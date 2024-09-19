Gas prices tumble in LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 1.2 cents Thursday to $4.595, a day after dropping a half-cent.

The average price is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 2.9 cents more than one month ago, but $1.432 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.899 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price dropped 1.5 cents to $4.518, a day after rising eight-tenths of a cent.

It is 2.6 cents less than one week ago, 2.6 cents more than one month ago, but $1.504 less than one year ago. The Orange County average price has dropped $1.945 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $3.224, a day after rising 1.2 cents.

It is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 18.7 cents less than one month ago and 65.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.792 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.