Getty Villa 'safe and intact' from Palisades Fire, museum official says

The Getty Villa Museum in Pacific Palisades "remains safe and intact," a museum spokesperson said.

"While trees and vegetation on the property have burned, Getty structures have been unaffected, and thankfully, both staff and the collections are safe," said Katherine E. Fleming, President and CEO of the Getty Trust.

The museum will remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 12.

The Getty Villa art museum is threatened by the flames of the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025. Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, some "trees and vegetation on site" of the Getty Villa Museum burned amid a fast-moving brush fire, Fleming said.

Videos from the scene showed the hillsides on fire leading up to the entrance of the Getty Villa, but the flames have not made contact with the museum.

Video from the scene showed flames burning dangerously close to the Getty Villa Museum amid the growing Palisades Fire.

"Fortunately, Getty had made extensive efforts to clear brush from the surrounding area as part of its fire mitigation efforts throughout the year," she said.

No artwork, galleries or archives were damaged from the fire and no staff members were hurt in the fire, she said.

"Irrigation was immediately deployed throughout the grounds" when the fire broke out Tuesday morning, Fleming said.