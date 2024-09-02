Gorilla Pies closing Valley Village location after recent break-in

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A popular pizza restaurant in Valley Village announced it's shutting down, partly due to crime.

Owner Benjamin Osher started Gorilla Pies out of a hotel during the pandemic before moving into the brick-and-mortar location four years ago.

In a statement posted on the restaurant's Instagram, Osher said the business is still reeling from a recent break-in.

"The continued struggles of the entire LA restaurant industry further show us that we need to assess how to maintain profitability in the face of what seems like insurmountable obstacles," read the statement. "That said, the support we received via crowdfunding, personal donations, moral support, and advice, has been awe-inspiring, and we continue to lean on our community to find a workable way forward."

But Osher refuses to let go of his passion.

"From day one, to me, pizza is local, and connecting with the community was, you know ... as a pizza shop, you have to be a part of the community," he said.

The business isn't going away completely. Osher said Gorilla Pies is still open for catering and he hopes to start his pop-up business once again.