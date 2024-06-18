Man kills homeless man who was breaking into car near USC's Greek Row, police say

A homeless man was fatally stabbed by another man who confronted him as he was breaking into a car near USC's Greek Row, police said.

A homeless man was fatally stabbed by another man who confronted him as he was breaking into a car near USC's Greek Row, police said.

A homeless man was fatally stabbed by another man who confronted him as he was breaking into a car near USC's Greek Row, police said.

A homeless man was fatally stabbed by another man who confronted him as he was breaking into a car near USC's Greek Row, police said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man stabbed and killed a homeless man who was breaking into a car near USC, police said.

The deadly incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday at West 28th Street and University Avenue, near Greek Row, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, only described as a man in his 20s, caught the homeless man breaking into a car and confronted him, police said.

That man took out a knife and stabbed the victim numerous times. The homeless man died at the scene.

The stabbing suspect was taken into custody. It's unclear if the car belonged to him.

Additional details about the incident were not available.