At least 1 class disrupted at Pomona College as hundreds rally on Oct. 7 attack anniversary

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered for a rally on the Pomona College campus in Claremont Monday, one year after the deadly Oct. 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
Some students walked out of their classes shortly after 10 a.m. to call on a university divestment of funds from Israel.
The rally was said to be mostly peaceful. AIR7 was over the scene as the group blocked a street on the west side of the campus, but there was little police presence visible.
At one point, the pro-Palestinian protesters entered a building and disrupted at least one class, which reportedly lead to some students climbing out of windows.
No violence was reported.
Earlier this year, pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment on the Pomona College graduation stage. The group vowed to remain in place unless the college committed to divest from Israeli-tied companies and weapons manufacturers. That forced the college to move the commencement ceremony.
That came about a month after 19 students were arrested while taking part in a sit-in at the university president's office.
City News Service contributed to this report.