At least 1 class disrupted at Pomona College as hundreds rally on Oct. 7 attack anniversary

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered for a rally on the Pomona College campus in Claremont Monday, one year after the deadly Oct. 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.

Some students walked out of their classes shortly after 10 a.m. to call on a university divestment of funds from Israel.

The rally was said to be mostly peaceful. AIR7 was over the scene as the group blocked a street on the west side of the campus, but there was little police presence visible.

At one point, the pro-Palestinian protesters entered a building and disrupted at least one class, which reportedly lead to some students climbing out of windows.

No violence was reported.

Earlier this year, pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment on the Pomona College graduation stage. The group vowed to remain in place unless the college committed to divest from Israeli-tied companies and weapons manufacturers. That forced the college to move the commencement ceremony.

Pomona College graduates will have to travel more than 30 miles for their commencement ceremony, as administrators seek to avoid a pro-Palestinian encampment set up at the school's graduation stage.

That came about a month after 19 students were arrested while taking part in a sit-in at the university president's office.

City News Service contributed to this report.