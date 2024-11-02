'Juror #2' stars Collette, Hoult reflect on working with legendary director Clint Eastwood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- After making 40 movies in the director's chair, 94-year-old filmmaker Clint Eastwood has made a tense courtroom thriller "Juror #2."... with Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult in the spotlight. It's the story of a high-profile murder trial with one potential juror who is struggling with a serious moral dilemma that could influence the verdict.

Nicholas Hoult stars as the juror... Toni Collette plays the prosecutor.

"This movie really explores the gray area of human instincts and emotions and self-preservation, all these things that kind of difficult to look at within ourselves," said Hoult.

Collette and Hoult had nothing but praise for their veteran director.

"All the movies he's directed, they're special and unique, and he has such a way about the stories he's tells that to get the opportunity to spend time with Him and be in one of his films, I think both of us feel truly, truly so lucky," said Hoult. "It's an experience of a lifetime."

"I still can't believe it happened," said Collette. "He is an incredible artist. I mean, not only does he direct an act, but he also makes music. I mean, he's an incredible artist. And just to be around that, let alone be directed by him, to be invited into the adventure of telling that story, to think that he would think of me like, it still blows my mind."

Eastwood is known as being a man of few takes on the set... as well as a man of few words after each scene. Hi stars joked about his words of praise. "The one that we had was' pretty, pretty good.," both stars laughed. "And he'd say that with a smile of like, yeah, we got it. let's keep going."

"Juror #2" is in theaters now.