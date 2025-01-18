LA wildfires leads to blood donation shortage, donors needed across SoCal

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- In the wake of the widespread and deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires countless donations have poured in. They include much needed food, water, clothing and everyday essentials. However, there's a critical need not being met.

Becky Firey, executive director of the American Red Cross of Orange County said, "January is a historically really difficult time for us to collect blood anyway. It's National Blood Donor month."

The Red Cross has seen a big drop in blood donations across the region following the devastating wildfires.

"A lot of our partners that have been hosting blood drives have had to cancel because of what's been going on and that's equated to about 800 uncollected life-saving blood donations unfortunately here," Firey said.

Also, Charles Landis wasn't directly impacted by the fires, but knows people who lost their homes.

He said, "If I told you you get to keep everything you can put in your car and that's it, good luck; how traumatic that would be? But, that's what most of them faced."

If donating blood is a way to help Landis is willing to do his part.

"Well, they like my blood because I'm O positive so I'm almost universal and there's a need for me to do it.

Blood donations can't be stockpiled and are used by hospitals every day.

Firey said, "The Red Cross has to collect about 1200 units of blood every single day to meet our hospital needs."

Each donated unit of blood takes a few days to process and can save up to three lives.

"Trauma patients, cancer patients, premature babies, so many are impacted by that gift of life-saving blood," she said.

Landis believes donating blood or platelets is a way to help a community in need.

"People need it and I have it so why not," Landis said. "Why not help somebody out?"

If you are eligible the actual process of donating blood only takes about 10 minutes.

If you are afraid of needles, there's other ways that you can help.

For example, you can set up you own blood drive.