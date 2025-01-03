LA city program offers resources to bring more unhoused veterans inside

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- An initiative the originated from Mayor Karen Bass' office will offer more resources for unhoused veterans Friday to move them off the streets and into housing.

Through a partnership between the Mayor's Office, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and the city and county housing authorities, veterans will be able to qualify for and receive housing vouchers at an expedited rate. More staff will be added to help veterans in need, as well as to streamline processes for property owners seeking to house veterans.

"This initiative will help connect veterans with property owners who will benefit from guaranteed rent payments and tenants who have proven themselves to be honorable and reliable. If you have apartments available, join us in this patriotic effort to save lives," Bass said in a statement.

Additionally, elected officials are calling on the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, the Greater Los Angeles Realtors, individual property owners and more organizations to increase the number of units available for veterans with vouchers.

U.S. VETS, a national organization dedicated to housing homeless veterans, is available to help connect veterans to housing.

Unhoused veterans can call 310-268-3350 to connect with Veterans Affairs for support and housing assistance. Property owners interested in accepting housing vouchers or want more information about renting units for veterans can email HouseOurVets@lacity.org.

At a news conference Thursday, the mayor, alongside U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, county Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda Solis, highlighted the partnership.

"For too long, too many in government have accepted people living on the street. I do not accept the humanitarian crisis on our streets, especially when it comes to Angelenos who have served and sacrificed their bodies for our country," Bass said.

U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Hicks said he was sleeping in his car after he lost his job. After being connected to services, he found a landlord that accepted his federal housing voucher and got the keys to an apartment.

"I want to encourage any veterans who are living on the streets to reach out and get help today, and I want to ask property owners in L.A. to consider being part of this new initiative launched by Mayor Bass and help more veterans like me get housed," Hicks said.

McDonough said he had "every confidence" in the city and county's effort. He added, "We are all in and we will not rest until every veteran has precisely what she or he deserves, which is a dignified housing arrangement."

Last year, the U.S. Conference of Mayors lobbied the federal government to change its policy related to veterans' benefits. Previously, veterans had to choose between receiving disability benefits and housing assistance.

The updated policy now prevents veterans who receive disability benefits from being negatively impacted when seeking permanent housing.

"By dedicated additional personnel exclusively to supporting this target population and removing barriers for landlords to accept housing vouchers, we are creating tangible pathways to ensure veterans have access to the safe and stable homes they deserve," Barger said.

"I encourage everyone in our community -- landlords, businesses and residents alike -- to consider how they can support this lifesaving work," she said.

Solis added she was confident that by working together more veterans will find permanent homes and receive a better quality of life they deserve.