LA hat shop Prociety drops exclusive Korean Dodger caps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prociety owner Eric Park says he wants to represent his culture, especially after Dodgers star Tommy Edman, who is Korean-American, won the MVP in the NLCS.

"First of all, I'm Korean, a Korean American. I've been wanting to create this Dodger Korean hat for like 10 years," Park said. "For whatever reason, we just couldn't get it done. The catalyst was the Dodgers playing the Padres over in Seoul."

That's when Park was able to get the green light from the Dodgers to move forward with the hat.

"I think the Dodgers finally OK'd it since they wanted to cater to the Korean market... it was a long process, but we finally got it done."

Park said his custom Korean Dodgers hat has been very popular with Korea town being just down the road, and also with the skyrocketing K-pop wave.

He said he's excited to represent his culture this way, adding that Edman winning the MPV in the NLCS was a proud moment for him.

"It's always a proud moment whenever you see your own represent on a huge stage like that. But on top of that, he won the NLCS MVP. So I felt like our culture was just highlighted for that moment. And I think that was just huge for our community. And so, you know, Tommy really did all of us proud. We're just rooting for him," Park said.

Park added that Prociety may be a small hat shop in L.A., but his store caters to the whole country, to every fan base, to every team.

"We specialize in doing customized hats, so we design all our hats are on our own. So everything here is exclusive, and you can't find that anywhere else," he said.

