Large brush fire in Murrieta prompts evacuations

MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) -- A large brush fire broke out in Murrieta Saturday, prompting immediate evacuation orders and a freeway closure.

The fire was reported along the east side of the 215 Freeway between Los Alamos and Clinton Keith roads, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

Structure fires were reported along Whitewood Road.

An immediate evacuation order was issued for the area east of the 215, west of Ruth Ellen Way and north of Los Alamos Road. The freeway was shut down to traffic between Los Alamos Road and Clinton Keith Road.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

