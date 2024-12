Large fire rips through fiberglass manufacturing business in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A large fire broke out early Sunday morning in the city of Commerce, damaging a fiberglass manufacturing business.

The fire erupted around 9:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Vail Avenue, close to Vail High School.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof. It took them nearly four hours to extinguish the flames, but extensive damage had already been done.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.