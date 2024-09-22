Man runs 5K in honor of wife who was hit and killed by driver while training for a race

It's been a difficult month for Kevin, but he was determined to participate in this year's Oktoberfest 5K race in Santa Monica. His wife was training for that same race last month when she was hit and killed by a driver in North Hollywood.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- As he ran on the trails of Palisades Park early Saturday morning, Kevin Medina had one person in mind: his late wife, Leyda Medina.

The driver, Van Nuys resident Oleg Bocharov, 50, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing death.

"She wanted to push herself a little more that day, so she ran a little further, more than what her original routine was, and that day ... she didn't come home," recalled Kevin.

Leyda loved to run and all things Halloween, making the Oktoberfest race a no-brainer for her. As Kevin woke up Saturday and put on his running shoes, Leyda's smile was all he could see.

"She has a great smile. It's something that I often look back at our pictures," he said. "I always focus on her smile, and that's something I tremendously miss."

Kevin admits he's never been a runner, but pushed that aside to honor Leyda.

"A lot of emotions," he said. "I mean, I would wish she was here with me. I picked up a number for her just to have some form of comfort."

With a heart full of love and hope, Kevin made it to the finish line - and he wasn't alone. Leyda's family and friends were right there, cheering him on.

It's a moment he'll never forget.

As he continues to move through life coping with such a tremendous loss, he continues to focus on getting justice.

He also plans on running more - all for his beloved Leyda.