Line Fire: Arson suspect pleads not guilty as flareup prompts new evacuations

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, was charged with 11 arson-related crimes, according to court records.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of deliberately igniting the Line Fire in San Bernardino County pleaded not guilty Monday as new evacuation orders were issued after the fire flared up again, more than three weeks after the blaze initially started.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for the small mountain community of Seven Oaks and another was issued for the nearby community of Angelus Oaks. Sheriff's officials warned those in the Boulder Bay area along Big Bear Lake to be prepared to leave.

CalFire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua told Eyewitness News he's confident in the progress crews are making.

"Just talking to some of the guys that were out here last night fighting the fire, it did make its run up the canyons, but the town was protected," he said. "Angelus Oaks is looking really good right now, so I think we're in for a really productive day."

As of Sunday, the Line Fire was spread over 62.6 square miles and 83% contained, with 1,176 personnel assigned to fight the blaze, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

At its height, the blaze threatened more than 65,000 homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.