Line Fire in east Highland prompts evacuation warnings amid heat wave

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An evacuation warning is in effect for neighborhoods in the east Highland area, where a brush fire is burning amid the intense heat.

The fire, dubbed the Line Fire, is burning in the forest area above Boulder and Highland avenues.

The neighborhoods impacted by the evacuation warning include areas east of Church Street, north of Highland Avenue, east of Weaver Street and north of Greenspot Road to the Iron Bridge, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze broke out Thursday around 6 p.m. It was originally burning away from homes but it changed directions overnight.

More than 230 acres have burned so far, with flames visible for miles.

Firefighters are aggressively working to keep the fire away from any structures. At this time, no homes have been damaged.