Local Long Beach community garden faces challenges amid growing homeless encampment

A flourishing community garden in Long Beach, founded to enrich children's lives through food and creativity, faces growing challenges as its mission is overshadowed by a nearby homeless encampment.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Nestled behind a bike path near the LA River, a vibrant and flourishing garden with 40 beds of fruits and vegetables thrives in Long Beach. Founded by Sheila Grantham in 2015, the nonprofit Adventures to Dreams Enrichment aims to make a meaningful difference in children's lives.

"We grow food here. The kids are also able to take home all the food they grow. We also offer a free art and STEM camp in the month of July," said Grantham.

In 2020, Grantham relocated the organization to a larger space to expand its gardening efforts. However, the garden's mission is being overshadowed by a growing issue.

"When I first signed the lease to be here, there was nothing. It was all open, there were no encampments. It was maybe six months to a year later when one encampment started and it just triggered, more and more came," Grantham said.

Unfortunately, the garden's proximity to a growing homeless encampment has made many parents reconsider. Grantham said she doesn't feel comfortable taking the kids to the bathroom.

"Right now we're not even able to use the bathrooms because someone took a crowbar or something and tried to pry the bathroom open," Grantham said.

"When we were out there doing chalk, there was a homeless person and it didn't make me feel safe," said Eliana Younger, Adventures to Dreams Enrichment member.

Grantham said the situation has gotten worse over the months. Despite reaching out to the city council multiple times, Grantham said nothing has been done.

"We've had several people come out from the city of Long Beach and L.A. Board of Supervisors. And the presence is great but we would like to see some action," said assistant director Vivi Goh.

The Long Beach City Council said an interdepartmental team went out to the garden and they have been in contact with Grantham. Additionally, the city has applied for another round of Encampment Resolution Funding to help address the LA riverbed area.