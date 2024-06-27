LA City Council puts hold on plans for nearly-completed RV park in Harbor City

The city of Los Angeles has placed plans for a controversial new RV park in Harbor City on hold as it takes a closer look at the project.

The city of Los Angeles has placed plans for a controversial new RV park in Harbor City on hold as it takes a closer look at the project.

The city of Los Angeles has placed plans for a controversial new RV park in Harbor City on hold as it takes a closer look at the project.

The city of Los Angeles has placed plans for a controversial new RV park in Harbor City on hold as it takes a closer look at the project.

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles has placed plans for a controversial new RV park in Harbor City on hold as it takes a closer look at the project.

The park's plans call for it to be built next to a residential neighborhood, and many residents are concerned it's too close to their homes.

"We are going to look at every single provision of the code and we're going to look at all the environmental issues and we're going to make sure we protect this neighborhood," said Councilmember Tim McOsker.

The developer that owns multiple RV parks in Southern California tells Eyewitness News he purchased the land last fall and immediately started work on Silver RV Park.

"We're approximately 97% finished," said developer Stewart Silver. "Sewer, water ... everything is in and signed off by the city."

The developer said they received necessary permits and now weeks away from opening, the city is putting their plans on hold.

"We have to stop construction. We've got families ready to move in. We got a financial obligation in which we've committed almost $2 million of private funds," said Silver.

The land, which was previously an oil field, is located in the middle of a residential community, and some residents are not happy about the proposed plan.

"I talked to my husband and he was also very frustrated. This is really so close to houses," said Rachel Park.

McOsker introduced a motion, which was approved by the L.A. City Council on Wednesday, requesting an extensive review of the oil wells on the property and to stop any pending approvals. McOsker also referenced the state of the developers' other properties.

"The one I visited was deplorable," said McOsker. "It had health conditions that were terrible, it had fire code violations. It was a sight that was shameful."

Eyewitness News reached out to Silver for a response to McOsker's claims and he said they were not true. The developer said he has 30 families all ready to move in to the new RV park but after the council's decision, there's no timeline in place.