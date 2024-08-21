LAUSD school safety: More than 500 crossing guards brought on for 2024-25 school year

In addition, hundreds of school slow zones and speed bumps have been installed and so far, they're making a difference.

During a news conference, Mayor Karen Bass touted the success the city has had in adding the speed bumps and hiring more crossing guards than in previous years.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of school slow zones and speed bumps have been installed near Los Angeles Unified campuses and so far, they're making a difference. Plus, there's going to be even more crossing guards this year.

During a news conference Wednesday at Van Nuys Elementary School in the San Fernando Valley, Mayor Karen Bass touted the success the city has had in adding the speed bumps and hiring more crossing guards than in previous years.

L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian, LAUSD Board of Education member Scott Schmerelson and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined the mayor to commend the safety measures.

"Last year, in this city, we had more people dying from traffic violence than we did from murders," said Krekorian.

What work has been done?

According to the mayor's office, city departments completed projects to make areas around some schools safer prior to the first day of school on Aug. 12, with the following work:

Implemented "quick build'" street safety projects at more than 180 intersections at more than 40 schools

Installed more than 250 speed humps near 92 schools where speeding is a known issue

Established "school slow zones" with 15 mph speed limits on more than 450 street segments around 190 schools

Expedited the hiring of crossing guards. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will deploy more than 500 crossing guards in the 2024-25 school year, which officials say will be the "widest deployment'' of crossing guards in over a decade

Signed an agreement with the district with the aim of ensuring safe passage for students traveling to and from schools

"With city resources, this commitment, this political leadership that prioritized the deployment of resources, and individuals to protect families and kids, recognizing that many of them have lost their lives or were maimed as a result of vehicular accidents that are preventable," said Carvalho.

Additionally, Bass' office also recognized the city's Summer Night Lights program, which provides programming for youth and families in public spaces such as parks and recreation facilities to help reduce violence, among other things.

"We are deeply grateful to Mayor Bass and the city for their steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and community through the Summer Night Lights program and other traffic safety initiatives,'' Carvalho said in a statement. "Together, we are making great strides in building a community that cherishes and protects its youth, ensuring they have the opportunities and support needed to succeed.''

The city of Los Angeles took action to bolster public safety around schools in response to pedestrian deaths and student injuries. Last year, a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle and her 6-year-old daughter was critically injured as they walked to school near Hancock Park Elementary.

Soon after, Carvalho also reported that a 14-year-old student at Berendo Middle School near downtown Los Angeles was struck by a vehicle.

LAUSD officials and residents of the city urged L.A. officials to take action to prevent further accidents around schools.

Krekorian said efforts to address school safety were "personal.'' He added, "From my first days on the council, I've had to comfort too many families whose children were injured or even killed by a driver hurtling through the intersection.''

"We're adding speed humps, signal lights, curb extensions, but there's one thing you can all do as members of the public to make our streets and school zones safer. Slow down! Put down the phone and pay attention, especially near our schools and senior centers,'' Krekorian said in a statement.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.