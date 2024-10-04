Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to make announcement from City Hall Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is set to make an important announcement at a press conference Friday at City Hall.

The details of her announcement have not been revealed, but it comes amid the search for a chief to head the L.A. Police Department.

In September, Bass indicated she would make the decision by the end of the month.

While specifics are still under wraps, the L.A. Times reports there are three finalists for the job: Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides, former Assistant Chief Bobby Arcos and former L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell.