Several roads closed, including Topanga Canyon Road, due to storm-triggered debris flow

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Storm-triggered mudflows prompted several road closures Sunday afternoon near the Palisades Fire area as the region remained under a flood watch.

Pacific Coast Highway west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed around 4:30 p.m. as a result of the mudflows. Mud flowing across Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades caused another shut down north of Sunset Boulevard in an area already hit hard by the Palisades Fire weeks ago.

Overnight and morning rain loosening up the dirt and rocks on the hillsides caused problems for accessing these areas.

Video from AIR7 showed the mudslide on Grand View Road in Topanga. State Route 27 is fully closed in both directions between PCH and Grand View Drive.

Northbound PCH at McClure Tunnel and southbound PCH at Sweetwater Canyon Drive are also closed. An additional hard closure immediately west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard is also in effect due to mudflows.

South of Mullholland Drive to Grand View Drive is closed except for residents with ID.

This comes as the region is under a flood watch as residents reported seeing heavy downpours of rain. The heaviest rain is expected to hit the area Sunday evening.

